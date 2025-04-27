Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Korle Klottey Municipal District, Ghana

Accra
450
259 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: RG020This property is a 4 bedrooms townhouses located in a safe and gated commu…
$750,000
7 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
7 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
PROPERTY ID: ADJ039This property is a stunning single-storey fully furnished 7 Bedroom house…
$900,000
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
PROPERTY ID: SP308This property is a 3 bedroom  house selling at Spintex. The property comes…
$120,000
4 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EA056This is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 boy’s quarters selling at East Airpor…
$850,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: EA070Live in this beautiful 5 bedroom house located in a quite neighborhood in …
$500,000
4 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
$305,000
7 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
7 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
PROPERTY ID: AH020This breathtaking 7 bedroom self-compound house is selling furnished in Ai…
$2,00M
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AB081This is a newly built 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters selling in Abe…
$300,000
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: RG018This property is a 3 & 4 bedroom furnished semi-detached townhouse in Ridg…
$5,500
6 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
6 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK201This is a 6 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters selling at Oyarifa – Spec…
$250,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EA077This property is a 4 bedroom house out for sale in East Airport, Accra. Th…
$360,000
4 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AR062This development is a collection of 6 of 4 bedroom fully detached townhous…
$750,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EA038This is a collection of (3 units) of 4 bedrooms self-compound house with a…
$500,000
3 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID:RG019This development comprises of 3 bedrooms apartments and penthouses located …
$500,000
3 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY IID: HTS024Live in this beautiful 3 bedroom house in Haatso’s peaceful neighborhood…
$180,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL553This property is a newly built 4 bedroom houses with a 1-bedroom staff qua…
$550,000
1 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: ADJ009This development is a collection of 1,2 and 3 bedroom  is located at East…
$99,000
3 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: EL012This property is a 3 bedroom furnished apartment in East Legon for Sale.Th…
$250,000
House in Accra, Ghana
House
Accra, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: OSK112This property is a 6 bedroom single storey house selling at Ashongmang Es…
$160,000
8 bedroom House in Accra, Ghana
8 bedroom House
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
PROPERTY ID: TM088This property is an 8 bedroom house with 2 bedroom boys’ quarters for sale…
$1,000,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: AH017This is a 5 bedroom large modern house located in the Airport Hills Commun…
$4,500
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK080This property is a 3 bedroom stand-alone house situated in Ashaley Botwe.…
$140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK116This property is a 5 unit apartment situated on a large well landscaped c…
$350,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP321This is newly built 4 bedroom luxurious house on a single level story with…
$350,000
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: EL322This property is a single storey 3 Bedroom Townhouse for sale at East Lego…
$110,000
2 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK043This property is a 3 bedroom townhouse selling to families and individual…
$90,000
1 bedroom apartment in Accra, Ghana
1 bedroom apartment
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: KSI001This is High-rise property is a collection of 1 & 2 bedroom upscale furni…
$1,700
1 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
1 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property ID: LA043This development is a collection of 1 and 2 bedroom townhouses in the hear…
$58,500
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: AH024This property is a fully furnished luxury 5 bedroom Mansion with 3 bedroom…
$3,00M
6 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
6 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
PROPERTY ID: OSK226This property is a stunning single-storey fully furnished 6 Bedroom house…
$550,000
