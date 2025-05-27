Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kasoa, Ghana

1 property total found
Shell construction of an exceptional, large building, near Accra, extension possible in Kasoa, Ghana
Shell construction of an exceptional, large building, near Accra, extension possible
Kasoa, Ghana
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 10 m²
Number of floors 3
It is situated on a 10.000 sqm plot of land. Further outbuildings can be added. There is als…
$2,46M
