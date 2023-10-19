UAE
Ghana
Residential
East Legon
Houses
Houses for sale in East Legon, Ghana
villas
5
House
21 property total found
7 room house in good condition, with stove, with alarm system
East Legon, Ghana
10
3
400 m²
2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€474,476
Recommend
House 4 bathrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
4
PROPERTY: SP125This is a 4 bedroom house located close to the Coca Cola Roundabout on Spinte…
€284,685
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with storage room
East Legon, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: SP048This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached self-compound in a planned comm…
€189,790
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
East Legon, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
€379,580
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
3
3
PROPERTY ID: EL288This property development is a collection of 3 bedroom townhouses with 1 b…
€279,941
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
East Legon, Ghana
4
3
PROPERTY ID: SP093This property is a 4 bedroom house in Spintex for sale. The selling price …
€265,706
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: EL015This property 5 bedroom all en-suite house within 2 minutes drive from the…
€360,601
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: EL147This house is a newly built 4 bedroom self-compound house located in East …
€474,476
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: EL076This is a 4 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The property is semi det…
€389,070
Recommend
4 room house with Bedrooms
East Legon, Ghana
4
3
PROPERTY ID: SP079This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound located off the Spintex road in…
€161,322
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
4
4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
€308,409
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
5
5
PROPERTY ID: EL149This property is a newly built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in Ea…
€389,070
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
5
5
PROPERTY ID: TR031 This property is a luxurious 5 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters sellin…
€1,52M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with storage room, with equipped kitchen
East Legon, Ghana
5
5
PROPERTY ID: SP041This property is a 5 bedroom self-compound house in a planned community in…
€464,986
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
5
4
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
€948,951
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
East Legon, Ghana
6
6
PROPERTY ID: SP149This plush 1 acre property is a 6 Bedroom furnished house with a swimming …
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
7
7
531 m²
3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
7
7
377 m²
3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized Villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€778,140
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
7
7
319 m²
3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized villa is one that introduces you to a new l…
€616,818
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
6
6
291 m²
3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€550,392
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
East Legon, Ghana
6
6
273 m²
3/3
The new cozy and well equipped internationalized community is one that introduces you to a n…
€427,028
Recommend
