Pool Houses for sale in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
$130,000
5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
$1,000,000
