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Apartment in a new building Aziatskie sady

Batumi, Georgia
from
$34,000
;
7
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ID: 3686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

About the complex

Комплекс «АЗИАТ САДЫ», г. Батуми ( Грузия ), Окончание строительства в декабре 2023 года Ввод в эксплуатацию – июль 2024 года. 15-этажный многофункциональный жилой комплекс 70 метров от моря Управляющая компания: "River Rock Hotels & Resorts" Жилой комплекс ( Возможно постоянное проживание. Домашние животные могут остаться :) Газовое отопление Подземный паркинг Коммерческие площади Жилые квартиры Инфраструктура: Развлекательный центр; Молитвенная зона; 9D-кинотеатр; Меблированная терраса с бассейном; Супермаркет; Внутренний двор с концепцией «Азиатские сады». Площадь: от 29,12 м2 до 63,47 м2 Высота потолков 2.90м Количество лифтов - 4 Апартаменты-ретриты. Рассрочка до декабря 2024 года Ремонт квартиры «под ключ» 600 $/м2 включает в себя не только отделочные работы и материалы внутри квартиры, но и мебель, бытовую технику, сантехнику и т.д. бытовые аксессуары.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.0
Price per m², USD 1,150
Apartment price, USD 40,250

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education

Video Review of apartment building Aziatskie sady

Видеопрезентация комплекса Азиатские сады

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Apartment in a new building Aziatskie sady
Batumi, Georgia
from
$34,000
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