Apartment in a new building Archi Horizon

ARCHI HORIZON

Location

Archi Horizon is a premium residential complex located in the green area of Ortachala, offering breathtaking panoramic views over Tbilisi. The project is situated just minutes from Freedom Square, about 10 minutes from the historic city center, and conveniently close to Tbilisi International Airport.

Concept & Lifestyle

The complex is designed to provide a refined and comfortable lifestyle in one of the city’s historic districts. Elegant architecture, modern planning, and spacious apartments create a perfect environment for contemporary urban living.

Infrastructure & Amenities

Residents will have access to a wide range of premium facilities, including:

• Outdoor swimming pool

• Fully equipped fitness center

• Padel courts

• Football and basketball fields

• Neighborhood lounge for socializing

• Secure parking

Construction Quality

The project is being built using high-quality, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient materials. These include German YTONG energy-efficient construction blocks and low-emission glass, ensuring long-term comfort, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Completion Date

The project is scheduled for completion in February 2029.