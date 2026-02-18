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Apartment in a new building Archi Horizon

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$53,650
VAT
from
$1,450/m²
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ID: 35072
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Vakhtang Gorgasali Street, 109

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

About the complex

ARCHI HORIZON

Location
Archi Horizon is a premium residential complex located in the green area of Ortachala, offering breathtaking panoramic views over Tbilisi. The project is situated just minutes from Freedom Square, about 10 minutes from the historic city center, and conveniently close to Tbilisi International Airport.

Concept & Lifestyle
The complex is designed to provide a refined and comfortable lifestyle in one of the city’s historic districts. Elegant architecture, modern planning, and spacious apartments create a perfect environment for contemporary urban living.

Infrastructure & Amenities
Residents will have access to a wide range of premium facilities, including:
• Outdoor swimming pool
• Fully equipped fitness center
• Padel courts
• Football and basketball fields
• Neighborhood lounge for socializing
• Secure parking

Construction Quality
The project is being built using high-quality, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient materials. These include German YTONG energy-efficient construction blocks and low-emission glass, ensuring long-term comfort, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Completion Date
The project is scheduled for completion in February 2029.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Archi Horizon
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$53,650
VAT
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