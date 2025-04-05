Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Kartong
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kartong, Gambia

1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Kartong, Gambia
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Kartong, Gambia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
3 Bedroom Bungalow for Sale | Kartong | A Nature Lovers Dream Tranquil Seaside Haven: Kar…
$55,177
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes