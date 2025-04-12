Show property on map Show properties list
  2. The Gambia
  3. Kanifing
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kanifing, The Gambia

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Serrekunda, The Gambia
1 bedroom apartment
Serrekunda, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
1, 2, and 3 bedroom Apartments | from $78,500 | Kanifing – Independence Stadium CALL GAMR…
$78,500
3 bedroom townthouse in Sukuta, The Gambia
3 bedroom townthouse
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
$147,000
