Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Posio
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Posio, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ahola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Ahola, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Posio is surrounded by stunning landscapes and is a lovely and personal home whose colourful…
$108,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Posio, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Posio, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
This lovely holiday home needs a new owner. This upscale property is located in Posio, Karja…
$589,522
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go