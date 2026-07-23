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Houses for sale in Outokumpu, Finland

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3 properties total found
House in Outokumpu, Finland
House
Outokumpu, Finland
$187,713
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Varislahti, Finland
House
Varislahti, Finland
$101,250
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Outokumpu, Finland
House
Outokumpu, Finland
$70,534
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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