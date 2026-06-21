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Houses for sale in Lieksa, Finland

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villas
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7 properties total found
Villa in Merilanranta, Finland
Villa
Merilanranta, Finland
$406,514
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage in Lieksa, Finland
Cottage
Lieksa, Finland
$80,141
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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House in Purnuvaara, Finland
House
Purnuvaara, Finland
$89,405
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Value OneValue One
Villa in Merilanranta, Finland
Villa
Merilanranta, Finland
Modern compact log cabin located in a quiet location in Loma-Koli on the slope of Käränkävaa…
$148,087
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa in Merilanranta, Finland
Villa
Merilanranta, Finland
$569,120
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Habita
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Villa in Lieksa, Finland
Villa
Lieksa, Finland
Built in 2010, this villa made of thermal logs offers quality leisure living in the prestigi…
$192,804
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Villa in Merilanranta, Finland
Villa
Merilanranta, Finland
$174,220
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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