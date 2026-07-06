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Houses for sale in Lehmo, Finland

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3 properties total found
House in Kontiolahti, Finland
House
Kontiolahti, Finland
$147,272
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kontiolahti, Finland
Townhouse
Kontiolahti, Finland
$74,334
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kontiolahti, Finland
Townhouse
Kontiolahti, Finland
$149,829
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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