Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Haukipudas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Haukipudas, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Martinniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Martinniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-located detached house built in 1979 in Martinniemi, situated on its own plot. Featur…
$78,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes