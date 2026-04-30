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Houses for sale in Tallinn, Estonia

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4 bedroom house in Tallinn, Estonia
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4 bedroom house
Tallinn, Estonia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house with a swimming pool for sale near the sea, Pirita. Private property, sto…
$3,46M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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