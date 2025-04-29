Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Paldiski
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Paldiski, Estonia

1 property total found
3 room house in Paldiski, Estonia
3 room house
Paldiski, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
House area: 143.4 m2 Layout: 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, sauna, dressing room, terrace. Full fini…
$550,240
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go