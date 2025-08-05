Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Laaneranna vald
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Laaneranna vald, Estonia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Laaneranna vald, Estonia
2 bedroom apartment
Laaneranna vald, Estonia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming summer house with private pond and garden – the perfect place for relaxation and pr…
$70,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Laaneranna vald, Estonia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go