Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Joelaehtme vald
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Joelaehtme vald, Estonia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Joelaehtme vald, Estonia
3 bedroom house
Joelaehtme vald, Estonia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE AND ITS ADVANTAGES This well-maintained two-story brick house offers a spacious and…
$358,891
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ingrad Kinnisvara
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Joelaehtme vald, Estonia

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes