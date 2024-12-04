Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Apartments

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.