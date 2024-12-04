  1. Realting.com
Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$465,000
10
ID: 32765
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Abu Dabi
  • Barrio
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ciudad
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Barrio residencial Jacob & Co Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$465,000
