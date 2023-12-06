  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Sky Palace AHS

Sky Palace AHS

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€6,31M
;
12 1
Mostrar contactos
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Etiquetas

  • Seguridad
  • La piscina
  • gimnasio
  • Empresa de gestión
  • Casa arrendada
  • Calefacción individual
  • Acabado rugoso
  • Área vallada
  • Aparcamientos
  • Ascensor
Detalles de la propiedad
Clase
Clase
Clase Premium
Opciones de acabado
Opciones de acabado
Con acabado
Localización de la nueva construcción
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Reseña en vídeo de edificio de apartamentos Sky Palace AHS

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Canal Crown — residential complex by DAMAC with swimming pools, aqua fitness equipment and observation deck in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€867,348
Edificio de apartamentos Studio | Mykonos | Samana
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€201,000
Residencia
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€252,015
Edificio de apartamentos Imperial, DUBAI SILICON OASIS
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€86,149
Complejo residencial Elitnaya kvartira s otlichnym raspolozheniem
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€179,178
Está viendo
Sky Palace AHS
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€6,31M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Llamar
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residence RISE by S&S with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence RISE by S&S with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€132,572
Agencia: TRANIO
The residence features gardens, a roof-top terrace, a swimming pool, a gym, a co-working area, a barbecue area, steam baths, shops. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Marina - 16 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 23 minutes Dubai Airport - 27 minutes
Edificio de apartamentos 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Edificio de apartamentos 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€775,000
Ríndete a: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,800 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Fully gated community Spacious cabanas Multipurpse hall Splash Pads Location Nearby; Creek Marina – 05 mins Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 10 mins Downtown Dubai – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Complejo residencial J ONE Tower — residence by RKM Durar Group with gardens and a restaurant in Downtown Dubai
Complejo residencial J ONE Tower — residence by RKM Durar Group with gardens and a restaurant in Downtown Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
€697,867
Agencia: TRANIO
La residencia cuenta con servicio de conserjería, gimnasio y club de salud, piscinas, sauna y baño de vapor, jardines, sala de estar, Un restaurante con vistas panorámicas de la ciudad y el canal. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Downtown Dubai - 5 minutos Ópera de Dubai - 5 minutos Burj Khalifa - 5 minutos Dubai Mall - 5 minutos Aeropuerto internacional - 11 minutos
Realting.com
Ir