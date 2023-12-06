Sky Palace AHS

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos

de €775,000

Ríndete a: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,800 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Fully gated community Spacious cabanas Multipurpse hall Splash Pads Location Nearby; Creek Marina – 05 mins Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 10 mins Downtown Dubai – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284