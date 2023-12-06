Sky Palace AHS

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,800 Sqft
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Equipped Gym
Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running area
Sports facilities
Tennis & Basketball court
Community hall
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Fully gated community
Spacious cabanas
Multipurpse hall
Splash Pads
Location Nearby;
Creek Marina – 05 mins
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
Burj Khalifa – 20 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
