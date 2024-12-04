  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$205,000
;
17
ID: 32594
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 million.

 

Designed for both savvy investors and future homeowners, Mi Casa offers a unique 30/70 payment plan that makes purchasing more affordable. Located in a promising area with high rental yield potential, this project represents an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth.

 

Don't miss your chance—register in advance to secure the best apartments and prices. Sales launch coming soon! Mi Casa combines stylish living comfort with attractive investment prospects.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

