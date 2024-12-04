  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  3. Complejo residencial Fiori is a modern residential project

Complejo residencial Fiori is a modern residential project

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$286,000
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 29035
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2028
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The project emphasizes natural light, green spaces, and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious atmosphere that promotes well-being and relaxation.

Located in a vibrant neighborhood, Fiori provides easy access to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and public transportation. Residents benefit from a safe and welcoming community with a range of recreational facilities, including playgrounds and walking paths, encouraging an active and social lifestyle. The project’s strategic location ensures connectivity to the city while maintaining a peaceful, suburban feel.

Fiori incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact and lower utility costs. Attention to detail in design, combined with premium materials and modern infrastructure, guarantees a comfortable and durable living space. This project represents a perfect balance of urban convenience and natural tranquility, making Fiori an ideal choice for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a high-quality home.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Tiendas de comestibles
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Fairway Residence
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$160,657
Complejo residencial Sky Tower
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$684,181
Complejo residencial London Hotel
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$874,549
Complejo residencial New prestigious Kempinski Marina Residences with a swimming pool and a kids' club close to a highway, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$4,64M
Complejo residencial Golf Residences by Fortimo
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$382,131
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Fiori is a modern residential project
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$286,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Park View
Complejo residencial Park View
Complejo residencial Park View
Complejo residencial Park View
Complejo residencial Park View
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Park View
Complejo residencial Park View
Abu Dabi, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$197,659
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 10
Apartments in the new Park View project in Abu Dhabi! Close to the sea! Near the main attractions, the university and the Louvre! For life, resale and rent! Panoramic view of the Arab Gulf! Installment plan without %! Near the best beach in Abu Dhabi! The house is rented out! - The cost o…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Barrio residencial Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$302,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2029
Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.   Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.   Experience a combination of hig…
Agencia
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Українська
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complejo residencial New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$439,646
Ofrecemos apartamentos con vistas panorámicas a los parques y plazas de aparcamiento.La residencia cuenta con piscinas, gimnasio, jardín, parque infantil, tiendas, aparcamiento, servicio de conserjería, cafetería y zona de coworking, pista de jogging y senderismo, zonas de salón.Terminación …
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones