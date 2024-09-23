  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Kestel, Turquía
de
$182,986
11
ID: 32816
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 4/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Kestel

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Balcony
  • View of the sea and complex grounds

Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.

The complex occupies a land area of ​​4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.

Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool, water park
  • Lobby, reception, concierge
  • Modern elevators
  • Sports center
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage room
  • Mini club
  • Library
  • Café
  • Wireless internet
  • Outdoor and indoor playgrounds
  • BBQ area
  • Generator
  • Water purification system
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance system

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Kestel, Turquía
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

