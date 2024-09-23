  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Alanya
  4. Complejo residencial Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Complejo residencial Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.

Oba, Turquía
de
$177,555
BTC
2.1119809
ETH
110.6979487
USDT
175 545.8378854
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
17
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32691
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1134
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 22/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Oba

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Furnished two-bedroom duplex (2+1), 140 m², in the 5-star Crystal Nova Hotel complex.

Crystal Nova Residence occupies a 7,000 m² area and consists of four 6-story blocks with a total of 80 apartments. It is located 800 meters from the sea in the wonderful Cikcilli area, just 2 km from Alanya city center.

Cikcilli is a well-developed area with a well-developed service network, offering everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle. Shops, restaurants, cafes, the KIPA shopping center, supermarkets, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • The area around the pool is covered with non-slip material
  • Fitness center and showers for common use
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Tennis court
  • Billiards
  • Volleyball and basketball courts
  • Children's playground
  • Walking paths
  • Café
  • BBQ area and gazebos
  • Internet room
  • The complex is surrounded by walls with one entrance
  • 24/7 security
  • Guardian's house at the entrance
  • Alternative fire escapes in each block
  • Fire control panels with water and fire alarm connections on each floor
  • Telephone intercom at the main door in each apartment

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Oba, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Finished apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
, Turquía
de
$110,000
Edificio de apartamentos Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turquía
de
$308,860
Barrio residencial New, unique project in Mahmutlar.
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$145,745
Complejo residencial New beachfront residence with a yacht marina, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakirkoy, Turquía
de
$994,838
Complejo residencial Exclusive! 1+1 apartment in MNZ Gold City complex with a discount of 23,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turquía
de
$70,361
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Crystal Nova complex.
Oba, Turquía
de
$177,555
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Barrio residencial One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
$151,618
-Un hermoso apartamento de una habitación a solo 200 metros de la playa de arena de Mahmutlar, a poca distancia de todos los servicios, instalaciones completas como piscina, sauna finlandesa y gimnasio... Con todas estas características, esta propiedad es perfecta para aquellos que buscan un…
Agencia
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial New residential complex with a swimming pool, gardens and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turquía
de
$225,729
El prestigioso proyecto residencial ofrece una variedad de exquisitos apartamentos y villas diseñados para la perfección. Sumérgete en espaciosos espacios vivos inundados de luz natural, con estética contemporánea y acabados de alta calidad. Cada hogar es un santuario de comodidad y funciona…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious terraces in the city centre, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turquía
de
$89,724
El proyecto es un complejo residencial con varios apartamentos y zonas recreativas: piscina, miradores, etc.Hay un edificio con apartamentos de 1-2 dormitorios en el complejo.Características de los planos Características:Techo suspendidoArmarios de cocinaArmarioarmarios de bañoCocina mostrad…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones