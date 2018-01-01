  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand

New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Ban Kata, Tailandia
€213,053
€213,053
Sobre el complejo

The complex includes swimming pool, fitness, garden, yoga space, onsen, lobby, co-working space, library, BBQ zone, rooftop zone, pet garden. Types of accommodation:

  • 1 bedroom duplex 49.5 m2
  • 1 bedroom 56 m2
  • 1 bedroom plus 57 m2
  • 2 bedroom 74 m2
  • 2 bedroom plus 76 m2

The developer company plans to build a funicular and a bridge from the Big Buddha to Kata Beach.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kata beach - 1 km
  • Big Buddha - 7.8 km
  • Phuket Old Town - 14.9 km
The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, basketball court, from the first to the third floor there will be parking, the fourth and fifth floors will be combined, they will have very high ceilings of about 7 m, there will be a pool, hammam, saunas, a gym, lobby, coworking. The apartments start from the sixth floor, since the entire residential area in the city on two, three and four floors, that is, starting from the sixth floor there will be sity-view. Further, with a frequency of every four floors there will be gardens, it will also be public areas where everyone can come and relax. 27 and 28 floors will also be combined, there will also be high ceilings of more than 7 meters, there will be the so-called Infinity swimming Pool, that is, an endless pool, where you can swim on the other side with a chic view of the sea and the city. And also on the fifty-first floor will be Sky Luxury Restaurant/ All apartments on all floors will have three-meter ceilings the developer can also provide a separate Smart Home package, with which you can control light, air conditioning, curtains, television with a voice.
La residencia cuenta con una piscina en la azotea, un centro de spa, un restaurante y un bar en la azotea, un gimnasio, un salón de banquetes y una sala de conferencias, una sala de estar, un club infantil. Finalización - 31 de diciembre de 2024. Ventajas Ingresos de alquiler garantizados del 6% dentro de 5 años. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad se encuentra en una zona prestigiosa, a 400 metros de la playa, cerca de un campo de golf, un parque nacional, hoteles de 5 estrellas.
El moderno condominio de lujo de 8 pisos consta de 164 unidades. Con 3 tipos de unidades, que van desde 1 dormitorio, 2 dormitorios y 2 dormitorios dúplex con una experiencia de vida interior-exterior sin fisuras con ventanas de vidrio de altura completa con vistas a la vista de Laguna Golf, vista a la montaña, y exuberante vista al jardín, además de otorgar mucha luz natural. El complejo cuenta con seguridad y servicio de conserjería, piscinas, jardines, gimnasio, parking, restaurante. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Laguna Golf - 1 min Bangtao y Layan Beach - 2 min Parque Acuático Blue Tree - 10 min Escuela internacional - 20 min Aeropuerto - 25 min
