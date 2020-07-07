  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Rawai
  4. Complejo residencial California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Complejo residencial California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Tailandia
de
$142,000
7
ID: 28075
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Rawai

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation.

The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart home system that allows for remote control of lighting, air conditioning, and other functions.

High-quality panoramic double-glazed windows with aluminum frames and UV protection, as well as integrated air conditioning systems that are completely invisible from the inside, create a cozy and comfortable environment.

Each apartment is designed with modern trends in mind, offering spacious and bright spaces with panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, stylish interior design, and stunning sea and mountain views.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 36 m² - 156 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, furniture package

Completion date: Q3 2025

Amenities:

  • Reception
  • Rooftop panoramic pool
  • Gym
  • Covered parking
  • Coworking area
  • Bar with panoramic sea views
  • Yoga area
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Rawai, Tailandia

