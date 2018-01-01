New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Tailandia

de €67,896

22–60 m² 3

Ríndete a: 2028

The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, basketball court, from the first to the third floor there will be parking, the fourth and fifth floors will be combined, they will have very high ceilings of about 7 m, there will be a pool, hammam, saunas, a gym, lobby, coworking. The apartments start from the sixth floor, since the entire residential area in the city on two, three and four floors, that is, starting from the sixth floor there will be sity-view. Further, with a frequency of every four floors there will be gardens, it will also be public areas where everyone can come and relax. 27 and 28 floors will also be combined, there will also be high ceilings of more than 7 meters, there will be the so-called Infinity swimming Pool, that is, an endless pool, where you can swim on the other side with a chic view of the sea and the city. And also on the fifty-first floor will be Sky Luxury Restaurant/ All apartments on all floors will have three-meter ceilings the developer can also provide a separate Smart Home package, with which you can control light, air conditioning, curtains, television with a voice.