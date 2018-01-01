  1. Realting.com
  3. New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Tailandia
de
€176,298
;
12
Sobre el complejo

La residencia cuenta con sala de estar en la azotea, piscina infinita y jacuzzi, vistas pintorescas del campo de golf, los lagos y el océano, una zona de barbacoa, una zona de yoga, un césped. Es parte de un gran complejo con centros comerciales, un campo de golf, bares y restaurantes.

Ubicación e infraestructura cercana

La propiedad está situada muy cerca de un campo de golf, en una zona de lujo, cerca de la playa de Bang Tao.

Phuket, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
