  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Apart hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Apart hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$135,000
BTC
1.6057981
ETH
84.1667452
USDT
133 472.4082872
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
21
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32690
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 22/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$3,39M
Complejo residencial Ayana Heights Seaview Residence
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$120,933
Complejo residencial New eco-friendly residence with a swimming pool, a kids' club and an easy access to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$228,954
Complejo residencial The Title Heritage Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$145,936
Complejo residencial D-ECO
Na Kluea, Tailandia
de
$75,545
Está viendo
Apart hotel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$135,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Tailandia
de
$282,355
Ofrecemos apartamentos amueblados con vistas panorámicas al mar.La residencia cuenta con una piscina infinita y una piscina infantil, un spa y un gimnasio, un restaurante, un jardín con vistas al mar y una zona de barbacoa, videovigilancia, seguridad alrededor de la hora, un aparcamiento.Ubi…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$865,509
Ofrecemos amplias villas y casas adosadas.Cada casa tiene un jardín privado, donde se puede construir una piscina.La residencia cuenta con seguridad alrededor de la hora y es parte de un gran complejo con centros comerciales, un campo de golf, bares y restaurantes.Ubicación e infraestructura…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nai Trok, Tailandia
de
$549,515
Un proyecto único, situado entre los pintorescos paisajes de la isla de Phuket, consta de 35 villas con vistas a las montañas, el lago y el campo de golf. El diseño interior del proyecto está hecho en un estilo moderno utilizando colores neutros.El complejo se encuentra a 5 minutos de la esc…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones