Barrio residencial Villa Cordoba 21

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
The villa is arranged over two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a spectacular cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the defining feature of the home.
This villa sits on a 1,216 m² lot and has a floor area of 469 m² distributed over two floors, comprising 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath.
The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials, such as stone, wood, and a refined palette of neutral tones that lend warmth and understated sophistication. Pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition through a contemporary lens, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round.
On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between the interior and exterior and enhancing the connection with nature.
The architectural composition, defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and the interplay of light and shadow, lends character and dynamism to the façade, while the cantilevered infinity pool serves as a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s identity.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo