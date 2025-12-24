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Barrio residencial Villa Cordoba 21

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,27M
;
5
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ID: 39575
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 423794504
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf, 5

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The villa is arranged over two staggered levels that gently adapt to the natural topography, creating a sense of lightness, balance, and harmony. The main living area opens completely to the outdoors through expansive glass surfaces, seamlessly connecting the interior spaces with generous terraces and a spectacular cantilevered infinity pool, designed as the defining feature of the home. This villa sits on a 1,216 m² lot and has a floor area of 469 m² distributed over two floors, comprising 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath. The design combines clean lines and pure geometries with carefully selected natural materials, such as stone, wood, and a refined palette of neutral tones that lend warmth and understated sophistication. Pergolas with exposed beams reinterpret Mediterranean tradition through a contemporary lens, creating outdoor spaces designed to be enjoyed year-round. On the lower level, the more private areas blend with the garden through large windows, reinforcing the continuity between the interior and exterior and enhancing the connection with nature. The architectural composition, defined by balanced volumes, cantilevered planes, and the interplay of light and shadow, lends character and dynamism to the façade, while the cantilevered infinity pool serves as a sculptural element that frames the views and defines the villa’s identity.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Cordoba 21
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$2,27M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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