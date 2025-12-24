Barrio residencial Villa Alfa

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
This villa in El Madroñal is a stunning contemporary villa located in the heart of Benahavís, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located within an exclusive gated community with 24-hour security, this property offers privacy, comfort and a sophisticated lifestyle.
Its architectural design features two elegant glass cubes that visually expand the interior spaces, creating a feeling of total openness. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light and are equipped with sun protection to maximise comfort throughout the year.
Among its exclusive amenities, it features a state-of-the-art private spa, clad in microcement, which includes a heated swimming pool, Finnish sauna and Turkish bath. It also has a fully equipped gym, a games room with a pool table, a bar and a large climate-controlled wine cellar.
The jewel in the crown is its Indonesian stone infinity pool, which not only stands out for its design but also naturally purifies the water. This villa represents a perfect fusion of modern design, functional luxury and natural surroundings, offering a unique living experience in El Madroñal, Benahavís.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo