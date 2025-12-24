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Barrio residencial Villa Alfa

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,96M
;
20
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ID: 39199
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 458082698
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This villa in El Madroñal is a stunning contemporary villa located in the heart of Benahavís, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located within an exclusive gated community with 24-hour security, this property offers privacy, comfort and a sophisticated lifestyle. Its architectural design features two elegant glass cubes that visually expand the interior spaces, creating a feeling of total openness. Large floor-to-ceiling windows flood each room with natural light and are equipped with sun protection to maximise comfort throughout the year. Among its exclusive amenities, it features a state-of-the-art private spa, clad in microcement, which includes a heated swimming pool, Finnish sauna and Turkish bath. It also has a fully equipped gym, a games room with a pool table, a bar and a large climate-controlled wine cellar. The jewel in the crown is its Indonesian stone infinity pool, which not only stands out for its design but also naturally purifies the water. This villa represents a perfect fusion of modern design, functional luxury and natural surroundings, offering a unique living experience in El Madroñal, Benahavís.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Alfa
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$7,96M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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