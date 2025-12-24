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  4. Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 2

Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 2

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,47M
;
17
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ID: 39119
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 699779169
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis
  • Dirección
    Calle Lago Saimaa

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A new housing project located in Benahavís represents a significant evolution in the concept, quality, and lifestyle previously known. This phase comprises 29 apartments distributed across three buildings of three floors, offering the perfect combination to meet our clients' needs. The spacious ground-floor apartments feature private gardens and pools. The open and bright properties on the first floor include generous terraces with stunning views. The first-floor penthouses offer pools, solariums, and terraces, while the top-floor penthouses, with their own pools and solariums, epitomize luxury living. All of them boast spectacular views that invite residents to fully enjoy the climate and sunshine of Andalusia. Situated in the stunning hills of Benahavís, the project is a short drive away from Marbella and Puerto Banús, with all the vibrant options these bustling towns have to offer. Additionally, there are many golf courses nearby for golf enthusiasts. These impressive and modern apartments, built with state-of-the-art materials and finishes, blend seamlessly into the lush Mediterranean landscape, offering the best of both worlds.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Enebros - Fase 2
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,47M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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