Barrio residencial Aldea Hills

Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.