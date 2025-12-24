  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Manilva
  4. Barrio residencial Aldea Hills

Barrio residencial Aldea Hills

Manilva, Španjolska
de
$397,040
;
18
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39370
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1288480985
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Manilva
  • Dirección
    Calle Emerita Augusta

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.

Localización en el mapa

Manilva, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Španjolska
de
$336,261
Barrio residencial Villa Europa Nova
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,96M
Barrio residencial Arrecife Fase 1
Casares, Španjolska
de
$739,472
Edificio de apartamentos Viviendas Energéticamente Eficientes con Vistas al Golf en Mijas
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$316,701
Barrio residencial Sunhill
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$373,149
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aldea Hills
Manilva, Španjolska
de
$397,040
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Barrio residencial The Meadows Fase 1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$739,472
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views of the resort and the valley of Mijas. Southwest facing. The properties are distributed over 3 levels in a private urbanization with communal pool and gardens. This project is based on a private basem…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Barrio residencial Villa Ainoa
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,57M
Modern high-tech luxury villa featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The property is equipped with an advanced home automation system, a state-of-the-art solar ecosystem, a private swimming pool, and spectacular sea views. On the rooftop, solar panels will be in…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos a poca distancia de la playa en Orihuela
Orihuela, Španjolska
de
$738,563
Año de construcción 2026
Elegantes apartamentos de 2, 3 y 4 dormitorios a poca distancia de la playa en Playa Flamenca Situada a poca distancia de la playa, esta comunidad contemporánea brinda acceso conveniente a amplias comodidades diarias en la ciudad costera. En particular, los sábados se celebra un animado merc…
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones