  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Belair 40

Barrio residencial Belair 40

Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$3,30M
;
7
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39490
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1628350628
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Pueblo
    Bel Air
  • Dirección
    Avenida de Europa

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
Discover a charming Andalusian-style villa, located in a promising area within the New Golden Mile. This villa offers a unique indoor and outdoor living experience, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle that Marbella has to offer. Surrounded by tranquil vegetation, this contemporary home provides families with spacious and bright open areas, ideal for togetherness and entertainment. The ground floor features three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all family members. The open-plan kitchen connects seamlessly to a cozy living-dining room, surrounded by large windows that allow natural light to flood every corner of the home. The basement is a true retreat, with a patio that brings natural light into two multipurpose rooms and a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, perfect for guests or as a home office. This layout makes the basement a versatile and functional space, adaptable to each family’s needs. The villa also includes two parking spaces, ensuring convenience and easy access. Situated in a safe and tranquil residential community, this property is the ideal family home in an up-and-coming area, where unforgettable outdoor moments can be enjoyed in a welcoming and idyllic environment.

Localización en el mapa

Bel Air, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Amanecer
Orihuela, Španjolska
de
$209,982
Barrio residencial Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$4,51M
Edificio de apartamentos Residencias con Vistas al Mar en el Entorno Natural de Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$625,814
Edificio de apartamentos Propiedades con Vistas al Mar Rodeadas de Naturaleza en Mijas
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$430,007
Barrio residencial Cerquilla 59
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$9,04M
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Belair 40
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$3,30M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Edificio de apartamentos KASIA V
Torrevieja, Španjolska
de
$389,523
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Número de plantas 5
Área 85 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
En Torrevieja, la perla de la Costa Blanca, se crea un nuevo icono inmobiliario: Kasia V, el último proyecto residencial. Este complejo residencial de cinco pisos y 34 unidades redefine el concepto de lujo y confort en el centro de la ciudad. Kasia V está majestuosamente ubicada en el coraz…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
85.0
374,287
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,71M
Located in one of the most exclusive and quiet areas of Mijas, this modern villa offers spaciousness, light, and high-quality finishes. Built on a 454 m² plot, it boasts 362 m² spread over two floors and a spacious basement with natural light. The main floor features a bright living room wi…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Barrio residencial Edificio Perseo
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$417,176
New development of 12 exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residences in the heart of Fuengirola, just 250 metres from the beach and the seafront promenade. Discover our carefully designed apartments and penthouses, each created to offer an exceptional lifestyle. Every home combines comfort, elegance …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones