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  4. Barrio residencial Palo Alto Villas

Barrio residencial Palo Alto Villas

Ojen, Španjolska
de
$3,87M
;
11
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ID: 39161
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 116830035
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Pueblo
    Ojen

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New collection of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive, gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a community which also offers 5 star amenities and services for luxury living. All the villas offer more than 800m² build size with 4 or 5 ensuite bedrooms. The properties also offer high ceilings for a feeling of extra space, landscaped gardens and private swimming pools. Built to the highest standards and with the finest materials and the latest technologies. The development has been designed to feel like a resort lifestyle only 5 minutes from Marbella. With an amazing array of communal areas and services, including a fine dining restaurant, farmers market, spa, gym, tennis courts, chip & putt area and more.

Localización en el mapa

Ojen, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Španjolska
de
$3,87M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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