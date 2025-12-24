Barrio residencial Palo Alto Villas

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New collection
of luxury villas in the foothills of the Sierra de Las Nieves nature reserve, looking
over the centre of Marbella and stunning views of the bustling town and the
Mediterranean Sea.
This exclusive,
gated community offers a choice of four different styles of luxury villa, in a
community which also offers 5 star amenities and services for luxury living.
All the villas offer more than 800m² build size
with 4 or 5 ensuite bedrooms. The properties also offer high ceilings for a
feeling of extra space, landscaped gardens and private swimming pools. Built to
the highest standards and with the finest materials and the latest
technologies.
The development has been designed to feel like a
resort lifestyle only 5 minutes from Marbella. With an amazing array of
communal areas and services, including a fine dining restaurant, farmers
market, spa, gym, tennis courts, chip & putt area and more.
Localización en el mapa
Ojen, Španjolska
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Devuélvelo