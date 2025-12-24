Barrio residencial Marinsa Altair

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle.
Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find the perfect balance between luxury and tranquility.
Fully fitted kitchens. Bathrooms with cabinets, mirrors, and shower screens. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors; lined built-in wardrobes. Pre-installed air conditioning.
Hot water production system using high-efficiency heat pumps. Smart wall-hung toilet in the master bathroom. Ambient lighting in the bedroom skirting boards.
Gated complex with swimming pools, a paddle tennis court, and a playground. All homes include a parking space, storage room and much more.
Located in a prime location on the Eastern Costa del Sol, facing the Mediterranean Sea in El Morche (Torrox Costa).
Just a stone's throw from the highway.
40 minutes from Málaga.
25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga, capital of the Axarquía region.
45 minutes from the AVE (High Speed Train) station.
50 minutes from the International Airport.
Just minutes from shopping and leisure centers.
An ideal setting for connected living without the stress of large urban centers and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism.
Localización en el mapa
Los Llanos, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo