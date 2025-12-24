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  4. Barrio residencial Las Mesas Sea Suites

Barrio residencial Las Mesas Sea Suites

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$648,460
;
20
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ID: 39142
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 829725872
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Letonia

Sobre el complejo

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New project consisting of only 30 luxury apartments and penthouses located in the heart of Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol. The city is characterized by a sublime combination: on one side, the traditional white walls typically found in Andalusia and the cobblestone streets of the old town; on the other, the extensive promenade lined with wide, unspoiled beaches dotted with beach bars and seaside restaurants. Options of 2 and 3 bedrooms are available, with each unit featuring generous terraces with glass railings, perfectly extending the living space to the picturesque exterior. The properties are bright and spacious, with a living/dining area and a fully equipped open-plan kitchen that enhances the feeling of space, creating more comfortable and elegant areas. The bedrooms are designed to be spacious and comfortable, ensuring the best rest. Each room is equipped with built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space and a sleek, organized appearance. The master bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, adding an extra touch of luxury and comfort. The properties include parking spaces and a storage room. The common areas of this project are numerous and include a fully equipped gym, co-working center, Turkish bath, sauna, and swimming pool. Modern facilities include a digital parcel delivery area, elegantly designed lobbies with video intercom systems, and elevators adapted for reduced mobility.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Las Mesas Sea Suites
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$648,460
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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