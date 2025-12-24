Barrio residencial Apron Estepona

Discover an exclusive collection of newly built semi-detached homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms, set in a privileged location on the Costa del Sol, next to a renowned golf course and just a short distance from the beach. A peaceful residential setting that perfectly combines nature, comfort and excellent connections to all essential services. Designed with contemporary architecture and elegant lines, each home offers bright, open-plan living spaces that maximise natural light. Spacious terraces and private gardens seamlessly extend the indoor living areas, creating the perfect environment to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle all year round. Built with comfort and quality in mind, the homes feature fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, an individual aerothermal system with underfloor heating and domestic hot water production, ducted air conditioning, high-performance thermal and acoustic glazing, LED lighting, electric vehicle charging points, and the option to personalise selected finishes to suit your taste. The gated residential community also offers beautifully landscaped gardens with low-water native planting, a saltwater communal swimming pool, and carefully designed outdoor spaces that provide privacy, security and a relaxed atmosphere for everyday living. A contemporary residential development that combines elegant design, functionality and energy efficiency, offering an exceptional opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol lifestyle.