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Barrio residencial Mare Fase I

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$1,66M
;
17
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ID: 39153
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 314237964
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcántara. It offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside. Their construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE), place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is surrounded by shops and restaurants. In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$1,66M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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