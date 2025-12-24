Barrio residencial Cala Serena Sun

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
New residential complex designed for your comfort
and that of yours, where each day can be better than the last.
This exclusive
development consists of 68 semi-detached single-family homes, with 3 and 4
bedroom options. Distributed in 8 rows,
6 of them have a basement for parking and storage rooms.
The uniqueness of the land and careful analysis
have culminated in the design of truly captivating homes. Explore balanced
layouts that prioritize comfort, open spaces that encourage light, as well as
spacious terraces and gardens that immerse you in nature.
All homes face south to make the most of sunlight
and a considerable number of these offer spectacular views of the sea,
providing a stunning setting for your daily life.
Located in the heart of the Western Costa del Sol,
it perfectly combines sun and beach tourism and its residential status. Its
privileged geographical location, between the sea and the mountains, makes it
the possessor of endless charms.
The climate is very temperate in winter and
moderately hot in summer. The seabed of the coast of Mijas has great
biodiversity, where a large number of Atlantic and Mediterranean species
coexist.
The common areas are spaces designed for you, to
offer you great advantages that will make your life more pleasant, calm and
autonomous.
Discover a world of distraction and encounter in our spectacular
common areas, meticulously designed to enjoy moments of leisure with family and
friends.
Add freshness to your days by immersing yourself
in the community pool, where the sun caresses your skin and the refreshing water
invites you to fun and relaxation. In addition, enjoy the garden areas of the
development, the gourmet room and the gym available.
Indoor and outdoor gyms are private spaces where
you can stay in shape and lead a healthy life without leaving home.
You
will have a fully equipped area designed for you to carry out your physical
activity 365 days a year.
For shared
moments you have the social-gourmet room. It is fully equipped with a spacious kitchen, for cooking lovers and with
an elegant, modern, and above all, comfortable decoration.
Here you can experience unforgettable and pleasant
social and family gatherings and, above all, more refreshing.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo