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  4. Barrio residencial IDYLLIC 1

Barrio residencial IDYLLIC 1

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$790,667
;
10
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ID: 39132
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 618137105
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Ponce de Leon

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona. This private residential complex is home to 38 homes, including flats, penthouses and ground floors with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, designed with functional layouts, top quality finishes and exceptional care in every detail to suit your needs. Immerse yourself in spaces dedicated to wellness and relaxation, with yoga areas and a spa equipped with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna. Enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, a modern coworking space, multimedia areas, play areas and spectacular swimming pools surrounded by lush gardens. Each facility has been conceived to offer an unparalleled experience, guaranteeing comfort and exclusivity. Located in the prestigious area of Arroyo Enmedio, in the charming town of Estepona, this enclave combines the tranquillity of its natural surroundings with the proximity of the beach, just 800 metres away. Its excellent connection to essential services such as shopping centres, restaurants, schools and more than seven golf courses within a 7 km radius makes it an unbeatable choice. In addition, the proximity to the A-7 motorway allows easy access to Marbella and Malaga airport, providing the opportunity to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle without sacrificing connectivity. The spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a boutique resort experience, with landscaped gardens, saline chlorinated swimming pools, solarium, relaxation and picnic areas, as well as spaces for entertaining and socialising. Large windows flood every room with natural light, creating cosy atmospheres and a unique connection with the surroundings. A home where serenity and modernity merge to fully enjoy life.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$790,667
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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