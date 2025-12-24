Barrio residencial Madroñal Manresa

VILLA WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN MADROÑAL. Once completed, the market value of a similar project will range between 10,000,000 and 11,500,000 euros. The price of a comparable villa from other developers starts at 7.500.000 euros. This investment model allows our clients to become master developers, gaining full control over the process and optimising the profitability of the project. Each villa is fully customisable according to the client's preferences. Full control is offered over all phases of the project, including budgeting, design, construction, finishes, installations and interior design. This approach guarantees a unique home tailored to the needs and requirements of each buyer. Construction payment plan: Payments are made only after the successful completion of each stage of the project. This system ensures transparency and trust throughout the construction process. This exclusive project is located in Madroñal, an established area surrounded by luxury villas. The plot offers uninterrupted views of the sea, in an environment of tranquillity and exclusivity. We have decades of experience in developing high quality properties, backed by a highly qualified team of architects, designers, builders and project managers. Our working model eliminates intermediaries, which allows us to offer highly competitive prices in today's market. SERVICES AND ELEMENTS INCLUDED: - Excavation and site preparation. - Concrete foundation and structure: innovative and energy efficient construction with cellular concrete blocks. - Exterior finishes: plastering and decorative elements. - Interior finishes: plastering, painting and flooring. Flooring and tiling: - Supply and installation of porcelain tiles (1 m x 1 m). - Tiling of bathrooms and skirting boards. - Electrical installations: wiring, switches, fuse boxes, sockets, lighting and telecommunications. - Heating system: water underfloor heating installation. - Low consumption LED lighting, both indoors and outdoors, optimized to enhance natural light. - Plumbing and sanitation installations, including bathrooms and kitchen. - Air conditioning system (Mitsubishi or Samsung), with indoor and outdoor units. - Aluminium carpentry: exterior doors and windows with thermal break, matt black finish and locking systems. Wooden carpentry: - Interior doors, handles and hinges. - Wardrobes, bathroom furniture and entrance door. - Kitchen installation: built-in furniture and electrical appliances. - Photovoltaic system: installation of solar panels. - Construction of swimming pool: dimensions 14 m x 6 m. Exterior works: - Landscaping and irrigation system. - Perimeter fencing and access gate. - Parking and gazebo. VAT not included.