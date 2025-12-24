Barrio residencial Cerquilla 57A

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This stunning modern villa is a masterpiece in construction, promising a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural beauty.
Catching the eye with its striking architecture, the villa showcases the use of natural materials that blend seamlessly with its lush surroundings.
Situated on a spacious plot in the heart of the Golf Valley, the property enjoys breathtaking sea views, a manicured garden and ample outdoor leisure spaces, including a private swimming pool, a stylish outdoor kitchen and generous terraces designed for al fresco dining and relaxation.
Inside, the villa offers immaculate interior design that balances aesthetics with practicality.
The open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining room are designed to create a sense of fluidity, while floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The upper floor houses the master suite, with an elegant dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and the guest bedrooms, which prioritise comfort and privacy.
Meanwhile, the ground floor is dedicated to indulgent living, with a spacious garage, entertainment room, home office, and state-of-the-art spa and gym.
Located in the prestigious and peaceful community of La Cerquilla, this villa guarantees privacy and security, while being conveniently close to essential amenities, international schools and the lively marina of Puerto Banús.
A truly exceptional property, offering an unrivalled lifestyle in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations.
Localización en el mapa
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
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