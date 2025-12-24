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  4. Barrio residencial Cerquilla 57A

Barrio residencial Cerquilla 57A

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$5,40M
;
9
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ID: 39172
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1144520797
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Osa Mayor

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This stunning modern villa is a masterpiece in construction, promising a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural beauty. Catching the eye with its striking architecture, the villa showcases the use of natural materials that blend seamlessly with its lush surroundings. Situated on a spacious plot in the heart of the Golf Valley, the property enjoys breathtaking sea views, a manicured garden and ample outdoor leisure spaces, including a private swimming pool, a stylish outdoor kitchen and generous terraces designed for al fresco dining and relaxation. Inside, the villa offers immaculate interior design that balances aesthetics with practicality. The open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining room are designed to create a sense of fluidity, while floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for a seamless connection to the outdoors. The upper floor houses the master suite, with an elegant dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and the guest bedrooms, which prioritise comfort and privacy. Meanwhile, the ground floor is dedicated to indulgent living, with a spacious garage, entertainment room, home office, and state-of-the-art spa and gym. Located in the prestigious and peaceful community of La Cerquilla, this villa guarantees privacy and security, while being conveniently close to essential amenities, international schools and the lively marina of Puerto Banús. A truly exceptional property, offering an unrivalled lifestyle in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Cerquilla 57A
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$5,40M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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