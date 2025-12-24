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Barrio residencial Casa Koi

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$6,82M
;
20
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ID: 39451
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 983377578
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A contemporary villa positioned frontline to Las Brisas Golf Course in Marbella, offering direct views across the fairways toward La Concha mountain. The property combines clean architectural lines with warm natural materials, creating a balanced interior defined by oak detailing, stone surfaces and full-height glazing. Open-plan living areas connect seamlessly to the exterior, maximising natural light and establishing a continuous indoor–outdoor flow. The main living space integrates lounge, dining and kitchen areas with direct access to covered terraces and landscaped gardens. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke cabinetry and a central island, designed for both daily use and entertaining. Bedroom suites are arranged to ensure privacy, with the principal suite featuring a dressing area and terrace access with elevated views over the golf course and surrounding greenery. Leisure and wellness facilities include a private spa area, cinema room and a dedicated wine bodega, providing functional spaces beyond standard residential use. Each element has been designed with a consistent material palette, maintaining cohesion throughout the property while supporting a high level of comfort and usability. Externally, the villa is oriented around a pool terrace and garden, with multiple seating and dining zones suited to year-round use. The setting is quiet and residential, yet within close proximity to Marbella’s amenities, beaches and international schools. A turnkey property combining location, design and functionality in a well-established golf-front setting.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Casa Koi
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$6,82M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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