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  4. Barrio residencial Aby Middle

Barrio residencial Aby Middle

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$375,424
;
8
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ID: 39088
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 992309654
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residential located next to Estepona Golf. Consisting of 74 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms with options of duplex penthouses and first floor apartments with garden. In addition, the complex has parking spaces and parking for buggies in the basement for golf lovers. To offer you functionality through optimum energy efficiency, the homes have an individualized aerothermal system for domestic hot water and hot/cold air conditioning through ducts with grilles. The kitchen comes furnished and equipped with appliances: electric oven, induction hob, extractor hood, refrigerator and dishwasher. This development is designed and intended to offer maximum convenience and comfort, therefore, among the magnificent common areas you will find activities that will make your day to day more enjoyable as the pool, coworking area, gym or chill out terrace.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Aby Middle
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$375,424
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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