Barrio residencial 4our Villas

New residential complex of 4 isolated single-family homes, with a private pool, located on the Golden Mile, with direct access to the Marbella ring road, this enclave is located just 900 meters from the beach and nearby services. The project is available for sale, it comes fully furnished with designer furniture, finished to magnificent qualities that make this property an ideal contemporary oasis. Other amenities include: · Air conditioning, underfloor heating throughout the house with the Airzone system, which controls the underfloor temperature in winter and the air conditioning units in summer from the same remote control. · Home automation system to control climate control, lighting. · Throughout the home, except bedrooms, large-format, top-quality rectified porcelain stoneware flooring with matching skirting boards, in bathrooms and toilets, top-quality rectified porcelain stoneware flooring. · In bedrooms, wide-plank natural wood flooring, first quality oak finish or similar. · Installation of Schindler Elevator or Similar in the stairwell. The villas are spread over three levels, set on a 1,100 m² plot, and feature a Mediterranean-style garden and outdoor pool with purification equipment, salt chlorinator, and heat pump to maintain hot water, as well as a PVC cover for maintenance and temperature control. The entrance level is the upper level of the house and has the entrance area with garage and access to the villa, a master bedroom with its private bathroom and the generously sized dressing room. The master bedroom opens onto a spacious terrace offering panoramic views of the surrounding area. The ground floor level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 guest toilet, a spacious living room with integrated dining room and a fully equipped kitchen with countertop, lighting, furniture and top brand appliances and current design: refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher , integrated washer-dryer, sink, taps, induction hob and hood. Gaggenau brand or similar. The living room has direct access to the private garden and the pool area and barbecue area. The basement is versatile and includes a laundry room, a cozy TV room and games area, pre-installation for a sauna and gym, ample storage space, staff quarters equipped with a bathroom.