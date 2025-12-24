Barrio residencial Adel San Roque

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New project sitting frontline to
the San Roque Club Old Course, on the border of the Costa del Sol, in Cadiz.
This stunning new project
consists of 32 luxurious four-bedroom townhouses, generously sized designed
with meticulous attention to detail.
Each of the homes offers a
North-South orientation ensuring you benefit from an abundance of natural light
throughout the day moving from one side of your property to the other.
The ground floor boasts a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen and
dining area. On the same floor you will also find a guest bathroom and laundry
room. The interior space flows seamlessly to your generous outside space with
terrace and private garden area.
On the first floor you will find 4 bedrooms, all of which boast fitted wardrobes,
and 2 complete bathrooms. 2 of these bedrooms offer direct access to an outdoor
terrace offering amazing views.
It is located on the first line of golf and the homes have a double N-S
orientation. Gardened common areas and swimming pool with rest area as well as
a parking area for buggies. The kitchens are furnished and equipped.
Possibility, depending on the degree of execution of the works, to customize
flooring finishes, bathroom coverings and kitchen furniture color.
Your new home includes 2 parking
spaces.
Localización en el mapa
San Roque, Španjolska
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Devuélvelo