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Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12

Casares, Španjolska
de
$5,23M
;
20
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ID: 38962
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 942196508
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Casares

Sobre el complejo

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English English
This spectacular villa is situated in the prestigious Finca Cortesin Resort. The villa sports stunning architecture that offers a modern take on golfside villas. Upon arrival, a private driveway leads to covered outdoor parking spaces for two cars. Spanning two floors, the ground level of the property unveils a striking living room adorned with high ceilings, creating a sense of openness. Bathed in natural light streaming through the expansive glass sliding doors and windows, the living area is divided into two distinct seating areas, elegantly separated by a charming fireplace. Adjacent to the living room, an exquisite dining area seamlessly connects to the fully equipped kitchen, which boasts state-of-the-art appliances and a pleasing neutral colour palette. With ample counter space and storage, this kitchen is a haven for aspiring chefs. Blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, the entire ground floor provides direct access to the terrace. The garden level unfolds with spacious terraces designed for enchanting moments of dining and relaxation. Here, one can appreciate the meticulously manicured garden, private swimming pool and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and golf course. The villa offers two guest bedrooms on the ground floor, granting direct access to the garden, while the remaining bedrooms are nestled on the upper level. A captivating walkway connects the rooms, serving as an interior balcony that overlooks the living area, with skylights infusing the space with natural light. Each bedroom enjoys access to the upper level garden area that envelops the property, along with a private bathroom. The opulent master bedroom, generously proportioned and meticulously designed, offers pristine views that add to its allure. With its enviable location, thoughtfully crafted layout and uninterrupted views, this villa epitomises the pinnacle of luxury living within a golfing paradise.

Localización en el mapa

Casares, Španjolska
Ocio

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Španjolska
de
$5,23M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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