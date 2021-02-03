  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Rafailovici
  Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Hotel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Rafailovici, Montenegro
$304,054
$5,430/m²
19
ID: 32858
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 11/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Budva
  • Pueblo
    Rafailovici

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Ladrillo monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    7

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva

Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms

A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Infrastructure:

  • 2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon

  • 4 restaurants and 3 bars

  • Private beach

  • Casino, business center

  • 100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception

  • Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies

Residences:

  • Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included

  • Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)

  • Maximum of 4 residences per buyer

  • All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved

Project status:

  • Completion progress — 70%

  • Handover — Q3 2026

  • Official opening — May 2027

Investment potential:

  • 25–30% below market price

  • Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+

  • ROI — 5%

Payment terms:

  • 30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement

  • Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms

  • 💠 Crypto payments accepted

Rafailovici, Montenegro

Rafailovici, Montenegro
