Complejo residencial Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Radovici, Montenegro
de
$491,351
;
19
ID: 32634
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 294
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Tivat
  • Pueblo
    Radovici

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2016
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    2

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia

Sobre el complejo

Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.

 

The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

 

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.

 

The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.

 

First phase of construction including one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments, townhouses and villas is completed in 2016. All have been built using eco-friendly materials, natural stone and wood, with implementation of the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection.

 

Furthermore, construction works have now started to build a business center of the development within 400 m from the sea coast. It is called "Centrale" district and it concentrates all the retails stores, cafes, restaurants, sporting facilities and pedestrian areas. 

 

By choosing Lustica Bay you choose the lifestyle!
 

Instalaciones del complejo
Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 71.0
Precio por m², USD 7,034
Precio del apartamento, USD 499,444
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 98.0 – 118.0
Precio por m², USD 7,043 – 13,325
Precio del apartamento, USD 690,204 – 1,57M
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
Área, m² 114.0
Precio por m², USD 9,158
Precio del apartamento, USD 1,04M
Propiedades en este complejo
Tipo de vivienda %title_rod%
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Coste de la propiedad, USD
Apartamentos Villa
Área, m² 184.0 – 338.0
Precio por m², USD 11,570 – 13,811
Precio del apartamento, USD 2,54M – 3,98M

Localización en el mapa

Radovici, Montenegro
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
