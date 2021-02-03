Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

  1. Realting.com
Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
$1,56M
16
ID: 32636
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Herceg Novi
  • Ciudad
    Herceg Novi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2024
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    1

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia

Sobre el complejo

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.


The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.


The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.
Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.


The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:


- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade

 


The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

 

Premium-class finishes include:


- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning

 


Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.
Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."
 

Propiedades en este complejo
Tipo de vivienda %title_rod%
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Coste de la propiedad, USD
Apartamentos Villa
Área, m² 232.0 – 313.0
Precio por m², USD 4,986 – 6,727
Precio del apartamento, USD 1,56M

Localización en el mapa

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
