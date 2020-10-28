Residencia Epoque

For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia

Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and practical layouts designed for family living.

Each residence features open-plan interiors, large terraces, private gardens, and covered parking, creating a perfect balance between style and functionality. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light and privacy, offering a calm and secure environment just minutes away from Nicosia’s main amenities, schools, and green spaces.

Epoque Residences represents the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home with a refined aesthetic, energy-efficient design, and a relaxed suburban atmosphere — all within easy reach of the city.